Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Fixture: Stoke City vs Derby County

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 9th August, 15:00 UK Time

Stoke City manager Mark Robins and Derby County boss John Eustace will enter the new season after their first summer transfer windows at their respective clubs.

Robins and Eustace kept their clubs up by the skins of their teeth, after holding each other to a stalemate with a 0-0 draw at Pride Park on the final day, and avoiding relegation only by two points and one point, respectively.

Stoke sacked Steven Schumacher after only five games last season and took a gamble on the untested Narcis Pelach.

Derby appointed Eustace after Paul Warne was let go of in February, with owner David Clowes managing to entice Eustace from a Blackburn challenging for the playoff places; convincing him of the Rams’ long term prospects.

Now both managers need to steer a successful course at the start of the new season, with expectations high about a vastly improved campaign.

For Stoke, making home advantage count on the first day of the season will matter, as last term they had a poor record on home turf with just eight wins from 23 games, while the fans saw them beaten nine times.

Stoke did win the same fixture between the two sides last season, 2-1.

New Additions

Stoke City

The Potters have welcomed Welsh international Sorba Thomas along with Maksym Talovierov, Robert Bozenik and veteran Aaron Cresswell.

Sorba Thomas

Maksym Talovierov

Aaron Cresswell

Robert Bozenik

Ashley Phillips (on-loan)

Divin Mubama (on-loan)

Jamie Donley (on-loan)

Derby County

The Rams too, have plumped for experience with their permanent signings, with Carlton Morris, Rhian Brewster, Danny Batth and Andreas Weimann all joining from fellow Championship clubs and the latter two having played under Eustace at Blackburn.

Also joining Derby are the exciting loan captures of young talents, Owen Beck from Liverpool, Bobby Clark from Red Bull Salzburg and formerly of Liverpool, and David Ozoh returning for a second spell. Dion Sanderson reunites with Eustace for the fourth time having played under him at Birmingham City and Blackburn.

Patrick Agyemang

Rhian Brewster

Andreas Weimann

Danny Batth

Richard O’Donnell

Carlton Morris

Owen Beck (on-loan)

Bobby Clark (on-loan)

David Ozoh (on-loan)

Dion Sanderson (on-loan)

Confirmed Lineups

Stoke City Derby County Johansson Zetterstrom Tchamadeu Forsyth Lawal Batth Wilmot Clarke Cresswell Morris Pearson Blackett-Taylor Baker Thompson Junho Goudmijn Manhoef Jackson Thomas Nyambe Mubama Adams Confirmed lineups

Recent Form (league)

Stoke City: DLLWW

Derby County: DWWLD

Key Men

Stoke City

Robins took Coventry City from League Two to within touching distance of the Premier Leage and was dismissed from the role, in what was a very unpopular move with the Sky Blues’ fans, by the owner Doug King, and will look to prove him wrong with Stoke.

After making consistently increasing appearances at West Ham, Divin Mubama has stagnated at Manchester City, managing only two appearances, and will be hungry for game-time during his loan.

Sorba Thomas spent last season at Nantes on loan after falling out of favour at Huddersfield and will want to make an immediate impression at his new permanent home.

Derby County

Eustace took what might look like a step-down to the casual observer by leaving Blackburn for relegation-threatened Derby and achieved his first target of staving off relegation. The manager has already proven his ability to draw in top talent and will look to stamp his playing style now with better personnel available and without the immediate threat of relegation.

Carlton Morris, after suffering two consecutive relegations with Luton Town and having seen diminishing goal returns, will want to prove that he is still a top-level forward.

Bobby Clark, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, will be hungry to show that he still belongs to a higher level.

Result Competition Derby County 0-0 Stoke City Championship Stoke City 2-1 Derby County Championship Derby County 3-0 Stoke City Friendly Last three meetings

Match Prediction

The two managers will begin the new season at their respective clubs without the pressure of relegation for the first time.

Robins, who likes to play attacking football, will probably do so with Stoke playing at home and look to start off on a winning note.

Eustace has shown flexibility, with a willingness to adapt to the tools available to him and to the opposition, will likely adopt a more defensive approach if they nick an early goal, despite his predilection for a more positive approach.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

1-1

Where To Watch?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ from 15:00 UK Time.