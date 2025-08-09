Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland are ‘making significant progress in talks’ to land Getafe star Omar Alderete, who is also liked by their Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Bringing in a centre-back is a priority for Sunderland and boss Regis Le Bris before the transfer window closes and Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi has been their number one target.

The Italians though are not keen on doing business and Sunderland have been working on landing Alderete from Getafe amid frustrations in the Lucumi pursuit.

Now the Black Cats are pushing ahead on a swoop for the 28-year-old centre-back, who has three years left on his Getafe contract.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Sunderland ‘are making significant progress in talks’ to sign the Paraguayan.

Alderete is an experienced campaigner in La Liga and made 34 appearances for Getafe over the course of last season.

He came up against the attacks of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in La Liga, and caught Sunderland’s eye in the process.

Club Real Betis Villarreal Celta Vigo Espanyol Real Sociedad Girona Atletico Madrid Valencia Teams Omar Alderete was booked against in La Liga last term

Sunderland are not the only Premier League side to admire the centre-back, with Crystal Palace also interested.

The Eagles though continue to have uncertainty over whether Marc Guehi will stay or not.

Alderete has been offered to Bournemouth, however the Cherries do not consider signing him to be a priority.

The stars therefore may be aligning for Sunderland to swoop in and add the defender to the squad at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are not putting all their eggs in one basket though and could even end up signing another centre-back.

They are one of a number of Premier League sides who are showing interest in Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo.