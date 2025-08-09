George Wood/Getty Images

Paraguayan journalist Carlin Correra feels that Omar Alderete, who is closing in on a move to Sunderland, would be playing for Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur if he was a more fashionable nationality.

Sunderland are holding advanced talks with La Liga club Getafe to do a deal to bring Alderete to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are keen to sign a new centre-back and feel the 28-year-old Paraguay international fits the bill.

Paraguayan journalist Correra feels that Alderete is less popular simply due to the fact he is from Paraguay.

He is of the view that if Alderete was Argentine, then he would be moving to the likes of Newcastle or Tottenham, rather than Sunderland.

“His nationality plays a big role”, Correra said on Radio Nanduti.

“If Alderete were Argentine, he’d easily be playing for Newcastle or Tottenham.

Club Real Betis Villarreal Celta Vigo Espanyol Real Sociedad Girona Atletico Madrid Valencia Teams Omar Alderete was booked against in La Liga last term

“Our market isn’t well valued.”

Alderete, who is due to turn 29 years old before the end of the year, moved to Europe first with Swiss side FC Basel.

He also turned out in Germany for Hertha Berlin, before heading to Spain, at first on loan to Valencia and then to Getafe.

Alderete has now accumulated more than 100 appearances in La Liga and Sunderland want him to add that experience to their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Black Cats added experience in midfield in the shape of Granit Xhaka and Regis Le Bris looks set to want to see Alderete do the same at the back.

It remains to be seen how quickly Sunderland can get the deal for the defender over the line.