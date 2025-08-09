Lewis Storey/Getty Images

West Ham United target Andrea Pinamonti ‘turned down Leeds United‘, even though the Whites had an agreement with Sassuolo to sign the striker.

The Elland Road outfit have been looking to add more attacking talent to their ranks as Lukas Nmecha has been their only forward signing.

The German, though, has been very unlucky with his injury issues in recent years, and there are concerns regarding his fitness in a physically demanding league like the Premier League.

Leeds are also set to reduce their attacking options by offloading Mateo Joseph to Mallorca.

West Ham have had issues with their striker luck in recent years, as most of their signings over the last three to four seasons have not worked.

The Hammers have signed Callum Wilson this summer, but may not want to rely on the injury-prone hitman.

West Ham have been keen on Pinamonti, on the books at Sassuolo, but now it has emerged that Leeds made a decisive move.

Leeds approached Sassuolo and managed to reach an agreement with them to sign Pinamonti, but the striker ‘turned down’ the Whites, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Club League Brentford Premier League West Ham Premier League Burnley Premier League Leeds United Premier League Keen on Andrea Pinamonti

Daniel Farke’s side had a deal in place with the newly promoted Serie A side, meaning they just needed to convince the player – but they could not so so.

Lecce hitman Nikola Krstovic was also a key target for the Whites, but he also turned down the opportunity to join them.

Pinamonti was on loan at Genoa last season and scored ten Serie A goals in 36 games, with his future currently up in the air.

Leeds appear to have been encountering issues due to being a newly promoted club, as some targets are worried about a relegation battle.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will try their luck with the 26-year-old to see if he prefers a move to the London Stadium.

Pinamonti may consider the Hammers to be an established Premier League side.