Napoli’s talks with Sevilla to sign Wolves target Juanlu Sanchez have now stalled, casting doubt over whether the move will happen.

Vitor Pereira’s Wolves side were fairly quiet in the opening parts of the summer transfer window, even though they lost multiple key players.

Even though they have replaced some of their departed stars with new players, replacing experienced right-back Nelson Semedo has been a struggle so far.

They have been open to paying a substantial fee for their right-back targets, but so far, progress appears to have been limited.

Marc Pubill was their initial target for the right-back position, but he snubbed Wolves when Atletico Madrid came for him, and he ended up joining them.

Sevilla’s Sanchez became their next target, but the Spain Under-23 international clearly communicated that he only wanted to move to Napoli.

The 21-year-old though may not be able to join Napoli as, according to journalist Matteo Moretto, talks have stalled, with the Italians only prepared to pay €17m.

Game Competition Manchester City (H) Premier League Bournemouth (A) Premier League Everton (H) Premier League Wolves’ first three games

Sevilla want €20m with a chunky 20 per cent sell-on clause for Sanchez, but Napoli are not willing to go anywhere near that.

The Italian club have made it clear that they do not want to go beyond €17m and the deal is currently stalled.

Now it remains to be seen if Sanchez might open up to Wolves if there is no progress on a move to Napoli in the coming days.

However, it is not clear if Wolves will make a push for Sanchez or if they will move on to other targets, as Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson is on their list.

Wolves are also looking to strengthen in attack and are keen on Nantes hitman Matthis Abline.