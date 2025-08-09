Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Nantes attacker Matthis Abline is having ‘difficulty understanding’ the club’s demands to sell him, amid interest from Wolves, and is ‘determined to leave’ this summer.

Abline, who has caught the eye with his performances for Nantes and is considered to be a top attacking talent, believed that the club would agree to sell him.

Nantes though turned down a proposal from Marseille which arrived towards the start of the transfer window and was worth between €15m and €20m.

Sunderland then showed interest in Abline, while Nantes at first wanted €30m, they then upped that to €40m.

Paris FC made a bid in recent days of €20m plus €5m in add-ons, which was turned down with a sum of €50m quoted as the new price.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Abline is having ‘difficulty understanding’ Nantes’ stance, with questions over whether he is really up for sale.

Wolves are interested and could make an offer, while Abline is ‘determined to leave Nantes’, though his preference would be to stay in France.

Club Years Rennes 2020-2024 Le Havre (loan) 2022 Auxerre (loan) 2023 Nantes (loan) 2023-2024 Nantes 2024- Matthis Abline’s career history

There is also interest from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, who can offer Champions League football.

Abline missed Saturday’s friendly meeting with Paris FC, but that was not due to a strike, but because he hurt his adductor.

The 22-year-old found the back of the net nine times in 34 Ligue 1 outings for Nantes over the course of last season, also providing two assists.

His current deal with the French club still has another three years to run, placing Nantes in a strong position to resist his departure if the terms are not acceptable.

Nantes only signed Abline on a permanent basis last summer, with the striker arriving at the club from fellow French side Rennes after a successful loan.