Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The add-ons in West Ham United‘s agreement to sign Mads Hermansen from Leicester City are ‘tough’ to achieve, according to ExWHUemployee.

Graham Potter has landed the goalkeeper he was looking for, with Hermansen joining from Leicester.

West Ham had other goalkeeping irons in the fire and also worked on possible deals for Botafogo shot-stopper John Victor, before pulling the plug, and Werder Bremen custodian Martin Zetterer, who a bid was made for.

They are paying Leicester a fee of £15.5m for Danish goalkeeper Hermansen, while there are £2m in add-ons which the Foxes could also pocket.

Achieving those add-ons though will not be straightforward and they have been described as ‘tough’ ones to trigger.

With a goalkeeper into the building, West Ham can now switch their attention to other areas of the team that need strengthening.

That is something West Ham legend Tony Cottee has urged them to do, insisting more signings are needed before the transfer window closes.

Goalkeeper Club Zion Suzuki Parma Mads Hermansen Now signed – West Ham John Victor Botafogo Martin Zetterer Werder Bremen Goalkeepers West Ham looked at

They are in the market for a midfielder, while attacking players also continue to be linked with the Hammers.

Sassuolo attacker Andrea Pinamonti is a player who has interested West Ham and he recently turned down a move to Leeds United.

West Ham have also been preparing to make an attempt to sign Metz talent Idrissa Gueye, who is also on Manchester United’s radar.

West Ham have three games to play before the transfer window closes, with visits to Sunderland and Nottingham Forest either side of a home clash against London rivals Chelsea.

The Hammers have until 7pm on 1st September to make signings, though a deal sheet could see that deadline extended until 9pm.