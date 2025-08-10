Michael Steele/Getty Images

Rangers and Southampton face needing to pay a ‘huge fee’ if they are to land Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wednesday have suffered a disastrous summer with financial issues meaning late payments to players and staff, along with a host of key players leaving the club and Danny Rohl departing as boss.

The Hillsborough side stuck rigidly to the compensation they demanded for Rohl when clubs came calling throughout the summer and as a result missed out on cash.

The club’s young shot-stopper Charles is now a wanted man and the Owls are prepared to sell him.

Scottish giants Rangers are keen, along with Championship pair Southampton and Leicester City.

While the Owls will sell Charles, they want a ‘huge fee’ of £8m to be paid for the goalkeeper, despite his lack of experience.

Whether any of Charles’ suitors are prepared to go that high remains to be seen, but Sheffield Wednesday believe he has massive potential and is worth such a sum.

Competition Appearances Championship 8 EFL Cup 4 FA Cup 3 Internationals 6 Pierce Charles’ appearances by competition

The shot-stopper made eight appearances in the Championship over the course of last term, but could take a leading role this season for the troubled Owls.

He is an established Northern Ireland international and played for his country in the Nations League last year, and then in international friendlies earlier this year.

Rangers currently have Jack Butland between the sticks, but he has struggled to live up to expectations north of the border.

One former Rangers player bemoaned the Gers not selling Butland last summer due to the collapse in value he has now had.

Butland even lost his spot in the Rangers side towards the end of last season, with Liam Kelly handed an opportunity between the sticks.

Southampton meanwhile had Gavin Bazunu between the sticks for their opener against Wrexham.

Sheffield Wednesday are due to kick off their Championship campaign later today against another one of Charles’ suitors in the shape of Leicester.

The game will offer the perfect chance for the 20-year-old goalkeeper to show off his skills, though if Sheffield Wednesday will not lower the asking price, there is every chance he will be staying at Hillsborough.