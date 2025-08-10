Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Clubs in Italy and the Premier League are monitoring the situation of Leeds United target Dilane Bakwa after Strasbourg rejected Nottingham Forest’s offer.

Leeds are now one striker down after Mateo Joseph was sent on loan to Spanish La Liga side Mallorca, while Daniel Farke has admitted Patrick Bamford remains out of his plans.

Farke wants to strengthen his forward department with another striker and a winger; Leeds notably missed out on Igor Paixao from Feyenoord.

Leeds submitted several bids for Paixao, but the Brazilian winger has now joined French outfit Marseille and a Dutch journalist revealed why he snubbed the Whites.

They have now shifted their focus to other targets and Strasbourg’s Bakwa is on their list.

Fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest are also admirers of Bakwa.

Forest will be in Europe this season and have signalled their intent with a number of signings, including Dan Ndoye from Bologna.

Adding to their forward department remains Nuno’s priority and Nottingham Forest went in with a bid in the region of €25m with €5m in add-ons for Leeds target Bakwa.

Club Years Bordeaux 2018-2023 Strasbourg 2023- Dilane Bakwa’s career history

However, Strasbourg rejected Nottingham Forest’s initial offer and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, outfits in the Premier League and Italy are monitoring the situation regarding Bakwa.

Strasbourg are willing to let the 22-year-old winger leave this summer if only a club are willing to meet their €35m price tag.

Leeds have splashed cash in the ongoing window but it is unclear whether they deem the French outfit’s valuation for Bakwa to be too high.

The pressure is on the Whites to strength in attack though as the transfer window will close on 1st September.

Bakwa had a fantastic last season, where he netted six goals while laying on nine assists in his 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.