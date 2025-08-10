Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Crystal Palace ‘will want to raise the bar’ for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is wanted by Atalanta, following their Community Shield win.

The Eagles had another famous afternoon at Wembley on Sunday as they edged out Liverpool on penalties to clinch the Community Shield.

Premier League champions Liverpool were expected to pick up the trophy and were on course to do so as they led 2-1 up until the 77th minute, when Ismaila Sarr struck for Palace.

It finished 2-2 and Crystal Palace then went on to win the penalty shootout 3-2.

Mateta scored the Eagles’ opener, from the penalty spot, and in so doing could have strengthened Palace’s valuation of him.

The striker is wanted by Italian side Atalanta, who have been preparing to go as high as €40m to take him from Selhurst Park.

However, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Crystal Palace ‘will now want to raise the bar’ in terms of the asking price for Mateta.

Club Years Chateauroux 2015-2016 Lyon 2016-2018 Le Havre (loan) 2017-2018 Mainz 2018-2022 Crystal Palace (loan) 2021-2022 Crystal Palace 2022- Jean-Philippe Mateta’s career history

The 28-year-old is under contract for a further two years at Selhurst Park, meaning Crystal Palace do not have to cash in.

Palace are also expected to want to strengthen their squad and not weaken it in the coming days.

Atalanta though can offer the Frenchman the chance to play in the Champions League next term, which could be a huge attraction for him.

Mateta found the back of the net 14 times in the Premier League for Palace over the course of last season and losing him would be a big blow to Oliver Glasner.

Palace have a number of players they like when it comes to making additions, including Leicester’s Bilal El Khannouss and Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck, who Nerazzurri coach Cristian Chivu wants to keep.