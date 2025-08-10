Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are now firmly in pole position to secure the signature of Real Betis defender Nobel Mendy, with ‘exclusive talks’ entered into between the two clubs.

Real Betis have been ready to offload Mendy this summer and a €4m switch to PSV Eindhoven broke down due to the Eredivisie’s rules on how many foreign players the club could register.

Other sides have stepped in, with Rangers and Rayo Vallecano battling for him.

Both Rangers and Rayo Vallecano have agreed personal terms for Mendy, who has become a priority for the Gers, and he was set to make a decision over which side he wants to join.

Now Mendy has come down in favour of heading to Ibrox in a big boost for Rangers.

Real Betis have listened to Mendy and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, opened ‘exclusive talks’ with the Gers to try and reach an agreement.

The onus is on Rangers to now thrash out a deal with Real Betis to advance and sign Mendy.

Club Country Rangers Scotland Club Brugge Belgium Rayo Vallecano Spain PSV Eindhoven Holland Have shown interest in Nobel Mendy this summer

Rangers boss Russell Martin has been backed with a number of signings already this summer, but the Gers have not concluded their business.

There are continuing question marks over their attack as there has been interest in both Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane.

Igamane has a number of suitors, including Lille and Everton.

Rangers are also potentially in the market for another goalkeeper and are keen on Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper Pierce Charles, who is also interesting Southampton.

The Owls though are determined not to make an exit for the Northern Ireland international easy and have slapped an £8m asking price on his head.