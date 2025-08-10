Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Talk that Newcastle United have made a move for West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is wide of the mark.

The Magpies are pushing ahead with their transfer business and are rapidly closing in on the signature of AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

Eddie Howe is trying to make further signings, with an attacker on the agenda, amid missing out on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United.

It has been suggested Newcastle are making a move to sign attacking midfielder Paqueta from West Ham.

However, according to journalist Lee Ryder, that is wide of the mark and he wrote on X: “No moves for Lucas Paqueta from Newcastle United despite reports.”

Paqueta was recently cleared of breaching betting rules and could play a key role under Graham Potter this season at the London Stadium.

The Brazilian has been consistently linked with a return to his homeland with Flamengo, however that is unlikely to happen this summer.

Club Years Flamengo 2016-2019 AC Milan 2019-2020 Lyon 2020-2022 West Ham United 2022- Lucas Paqueta’s career history

West Ham communicated to the Brazilian giants that they would not even sit down for talks over Paqueta leaving unless £50m was offered.

And that means Flamengo consider a transfer at the moment to be unfeasible for them.

Newcastle would also surely have to offer a similar amount and an added complication could well be West Ham’s reluctance to sell to Premier League rivals for that sum.

Paqueta is due to turn 28 before the transfer window closes at the start of September, raising questions about his possible resale value too.

For now, Newcastle have made no move to take the Brazilian to St James’ Park, but there is still time left in the window for that to change if Howe does want him.