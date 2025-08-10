Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool have not included Kostas Tsimikas in their matchday squad to face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield amid interest in his services.

Tsimikas has been pushed down the left-back pecking order at Anfield following the arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Kerkez started at left-back in the team against Crystal Palace at Wembley, with Andrew Robertson on the bench.

Nottingham Forest enquired about Tsimikas earlier in the transfer window and ‘there has been more European and domestic interest’ in him, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

Liverpool will only consider selling Tsimikas on a permanent transfer at the moment.

It is unclear if there are takers for the left-back on a permanent deal and how much they might be willing to pay Liverpool.

Robertson attracted interest from Atletico Madrid earlier in the transfer window, but the exit trail has gone cold for the Scot.

Competition Appearances Premier League 18 Champions League 6 EFL Cup 3 FA Cup 2 Kostas Tsimikas’ appearances by competition last term

It was suggested though that if Robertson is consistently second choice at Liverpool he would be unlikely to stick around.

Tsimikas, 29, made 29 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool over the course of last season and chipped in with two assists.

He started in four of Liverpool’s last seven Premier League games as they went on to win the title.

Liverpool have the Greece international under contract for a further two years and may see this summer as the moment of maximum value to sell him.

It remains to be seen what proposals might arrive for the left-back before the transfer window closes at the start of September and whether any of those are offers that Liverpool deem to be acceptable.