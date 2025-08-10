Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Championship side Millwall have added young defender Freddie Freedman to the ranks after his exit from Everton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Alex Neil’s side opened their Championship campaign on Saturday with an impressive win away at big-spending Norwich City.

The Lions struck first at Carrow Road and then scored the winner through Macaulay Langstaff with seven minutes left after Josh Sargent had levelled, as it ended 2-1 to the visitors.

Millwall put in a push for the playoffs last season and Neil is keen to continue the good work in the new campaign.

They are also planning for the future and have swooped for teenage defender Freedman, adding him to the youth ranks.

He has been on the books at Premier League club Everton, but has left the Toffees as a free agent.

Now Freedman, the son of former striker Dougie Freedman, has completed a switch to Millwall.

Signing Arrived from Josh Coburn Middlesbrough Massimo Luongo Ipswich Town Max Crocombe Burton Albion Alfie Doughty Luton Town Zak Sturge Chelsea Steven Benda Fulham Millwall’s signings so far

The defender will be looking to settle quickly at Millwall and start to make an impact in the Lions’ youth ranks.

Millwall’s Under-21s finished third in the Professional Development League South Division last season, missing out on a playoff spot by just a point.

They are in action once again later this week, when they play host to Barnsley’s Under-21s, before then taking a trip to Hull City’s Under-21s.

The meeting with Barnsley Under-21s comes on the same day that Millwall’s senior team are in action in the EFL Cup, away at League Two outfit Newport County.

Freedman played in the Under-18s Premier League for Everton last season, making seven appearances and operating as a right-back.