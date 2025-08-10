Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are ‘in the lead’ for AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah, but need to offer €30m to ‘have a clear path’ at landing him.

The American is in demand this summer and AC Milan have not closed the door on selling him.

Napoli have been working hard on a possible swoop and held talks with intermediaries on Friday night about the deal.

Nottingham Forest have also been putting in the legwork on a swoop, though they are keen on other midfield options too in the shape of Red Bull Salzburg’s Mads Bidstrup and Juventus’ wantaway midfielder Douglas Luiz.

They are, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, ‘in the lead’ for Musah at the moment, with Napoli not yet having made an offer.

It is suggested that if any side offer €30m for Musah then they ‘could have a clear path’ towards signing him.

AC Milan snapped Musah up from Spanish La Liga giants Valencia in 2023 and he has so far played in 80 games in a black and red shirt.

Club Years Valencia 2019-2023 AC Milan 2023- Yunus Musah’s career history

The United States international will be keen to make sure that any move he makes now is the right one, taking into account that it is a World Cup year.

Musah did represent England at youth international level, before switching to the United States, making his debut in 2020.

Forest so far this summer have added Dan Ndoye, signed from Serie A side Bologna, Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha, in from Brazilian club Botafogo, and Angus Gunn on a free transfer.

They did miss out on Japan international Ritsu Doan, having tried to hijack his swoop to German side Eintracht Frankfurt, but failing.

It remains to be seen how many more fresh faces will join Nottingham Forest before the transfer window closes.