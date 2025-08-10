Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Carlos Miguel has ‘changed his priorities’ and is closing in on a move to Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Forest snapped Miguel up from Brazilian side Corinthians last summer, triggering a clause in the goalkeeper’s contract to get him for a cut price fee and anger the South American outfit in the process.

He has not convinced Nuno though and Nottingham Forest told him earlier this summer he was free to find a new club.

There was instantly interest from back in Brazil, but Miguel was clear he did not want to head back to South America, with staying in Europe his priority and remaining in England his ideal outcome.

Now though, Miguel is poised to return to his native Brazil with Palmeiras.

According to Brazilian outlet Terra, the shot-stopper ‘changed his priorities’ and is now willing to return to Brazil and that too with a club other than Corinthians.

He had vowed that if he did return to Brazil then it would be Corinthians who would be his priority.

Goalkeeper Age Carlos Miguel 26 Angus Gunn 29 Matz Sels 33 Nottingham Forest’s first team goalkeepers

He is now in advanced talks to join Palmeiras on a deal which should see Nottingham Forest scoop up a fee of €6m.

Miguel, who was also wanted by Bahia, still needs to pass a medical with Palmeiras for the deal to proceed.

Palmeiras currently sit in third spot in Brazil’s Serie A, having played 16 games so far, two fewer than league leaders Flamengo.

Miguel, 26, made just three appearances for Nottingham Forest over the course of last season as he turned out in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Nottingham Forest recently added goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a free transfer, further pushing Miguel down the pecking order.