Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Southampton winger Sam Edozie ‘is hesitating’ between a move to Club Brugge or Strasbourg and will decide ‘within the next 24 hours’.

The wide-man has been in line to move on from St Mary’s this summer and spent last term away from the south coast club on loan at Anderlecht, which he insisted was not a step backwards.

He played regularly in Belgium for Anderlecht, though did suffer hip and ankle injuries which disrupted his campaign.

Edozie did more than enough to draw interest this summer, with Club Brugge keen to make sure he returns to Belgium and Strasbourg wanting him in France.

Rangers, under Russell Martin, tried to take him to Scotland earlier this summer, but failed in their swoop.

Strasbourg have an agreement with Southampton, something Club Brugge do not, but Edozie is picking between the pair.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Edozie ‘is hesitating’ between Strasbourg and Club Brugge.

Club Years Manchester City 2021-2022 Southampton 2022- Anderlecht (loan) 2024-2025 Sam Edozie’s career history

He is expected to decide ‘within the next 24 hours’.

Joining Club Brugge could well put Edozie on course to play in the Champions League, with the Belgian giants currently navigating the qualifying rounds of the competition.

He is also familiar with Belgian football, through his stint at Anderlecht, and would likely back himself to hit the ground running.

Strasbourg finished in seventh in Ligue 1 last season, meaning a spot in the Conference League playoff round later this summer.

The French side also have English players on the books, with Ishe Samuels-Smith and Sam Amo-Ameyaw, while Irish defender Andrew Omobamidele is also at Strasbourg.

Strasbourg are bossed by former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior, who was controversially sacked by the Tigers after just missing out on the playoffs in the Championship.