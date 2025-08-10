Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

It was a message from Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany which led to Joao Palhinha deciding to leave for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder joined Bayern Munich from Fulham in the summer of 2024 after the Bundesliga giants paid a hefty transfer fee to acquire his services from the Cottagers.

However, his life in Bavaria did not go as he planned, as he only managed to make 17 appearances in the Bundesliga, while starting just six games.

During the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup he was part of the Bayern Munich squad that travelled to the USA, but he only featured for 45 minutes throughout the tournament.

During the ongoing window, Tottenham came calling for him to take him back to the Premier League on a season-long loan and eventually Palhinha opened up to the move.

Spurs managed to come to an agreement with the German outfit on a loan with an option to make it permanent if Palhinha manages to impress.

A quick deal was made possible by a message conveyed to the Portuguese from Bayern Munich boss Kompany after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Club played for Sporting Lisbon Moreirense Belenenses Braga Fulham Bayern Munich Clubs Joao Palhinha has played for

According to German outlet FCB Inside, Bayern Munich told Palhinha that he was no longer in the plans of their coach, Kompany.

The club signed Tom Biscoff from Hoffenheim in the ongoing window which made the message loud and clear to the Portuguese that he was no longer needed.

Palhinha, after a difficult first season, wanted to fight for his place in the team, but decided Tottenham will be the right place to advance his career.

