Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho feels that Tottenham Hotspur talent Yang Min-hyeok, who has joined on loan, is ‘direct and exciting’ and admits having watched him in the flesh last term.

Yang is set to spend the season on loan at Portsmouth after Tottenham decided the next part of his development will be best served with Pompey in the Championship.

He arrived at Tottenham earlier this year from South Korean side Gangwon FC and was instantly sent on loan to QPR to see out the season.

Mousinho made a trip to take in a QPR game to see Yang in action and is of the view that he has bags of potential.

The manager recalled that it was a privilege to witness Yang live in a match against Derby County and noted that Tottenham have high expectations of what the 19-year-old attacker can achieve.

Mousinho told Portsmouth’s official website: “I remember having the privilege of watching him live in a Friday night game against Derby when he performed so well in a 4-0 victory before coming down to Fratton Park a week later.

“It’s been a whirlwind few months for Yang since he arrived in England and we’re excited to have him at Pompey.

“We believe he’s a real prospect and know that Tottenham think highly of him, so this is the next part of his development.”

Then QPR boss Marti Cifuentes incidentally also heaped praise on Yang for his performance in the game against Derby, noting his view that the Tottenham talent was very good going forward.

Mousinho has been left with the same impression and added that Yang is direct and exciting.

The Portsmouth boss said: “He’s direct and exciting in the way that he plays and can really help us achieve what we’re looking for this season.”

The Spurs man made his Pompey debut on Saturday when he came on off the bench in a 1-0 win at Oxford United – that saw him come up against another Tottenham loan star in Will Lankshear.

Yang has already made his international debut for South Korea after coming on in the second half to play with Tottenham legend Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham and Portsmouth will hope for a positive loan spell, while Yang will want to use this season as a launchpad to eventually continue the South Korean legacy at Spurs with Son now departed.