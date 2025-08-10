James Fearn/Getty Images

Oxford United boss Gary Rowett has expressed his delight with the signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker Will Lankshear, calling him a player who knows his way to goal.

The U’s secured the services of Lankshear for the season, after agreeing a loan with Tottenham last week.

In the 2023/24 season, Lankshear managed to score 25 goals in 27 appearances across the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, earning plaudits for his ability in front of goal.

He was even handed minutes in the Europa League and the Premier League, by former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

Lankshear’s physical attributes were ones that Rowett noticed and the Oxford United boss feels he is a robust and speedy goalscorer, who can make an impact in the Championship.

Oxford United had to battle other clubs to land Lankshear, who was on loan at West Brom for the second half of last term.

Rowlett told Oxford United’s official website: “Will is an athletic, strong, quick goalscorer and someone who we feel can make an immediate impact.

“He has an outstanding record at youth level with club and country. He knows the way to goal, and we hope he can add those qualities to our team.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“With Nik Prelec and Will added to the squad in recent days, we are really pleased with the work that has been done to strengthen the forward line for the new season.”

Lankshear started on Saturday for Oxford United when Portsmouth visited in the Championship.

He was though unable to help the U’s to avoid slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Portsmouth.

Spurs will be closely monitoring Lankshear’s progress, hoping that he will be ready for the Premier League come the start of next season, and if that happens, the U’s will have been well served too.