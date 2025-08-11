Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Paraguayan journalist Angel Elian has backed a move to Sunderland for Getafe defender Omar Alderete despite the Black Cats in his view not being a major club.

Sunderland are moving to bring in the centre-back, who has also been linked with Crystal Palace, and he is soon expected to fly in for a medical ahead of sealing a switch to the Stadium of Light.

The move will hand the Black Cats an experienced central defender ahead of a campaign in the Premier League.

Alderete is highly rated within his native Paraguay and it was recently claimed by one journalist that if he was not Paraguayan then he would be playing for a club like Tottenham Hotspur.

He could have headed elsewhere than England, but for journalist Elian, joining Sunderland, despite them not being a major club, is the right move.

“I find it more appealing for Alderete to go to Sunderland in the Premier League, rather than to other big clubs, like Benfica in Portugal, for example, which is bigger than Sunderland but plays in a third-tier European league”, he said on Radio Nanduti.

Sunderland are expected to fork out just over £10m to land the centre-back and will want to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible.

Club Real Betis Villarreal Celta Vigo Espanyol Real Sociedad Girona Atletico Madrid Valencia Teams Omar Alderete was booked against in La Liga last term

That could mean that Alderete will be available for Sunderland’s Premier League opener this coming weekend, when West Ham United visit the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are not likely to close the door on further signings when Alderete is into the building.

Regis Le Bris’ side continue to be linked with a host of potential additions, including Nantes attacker Matthis Abline, who is also being chased by Wolves.

All eyes will be on whether Sunderland also try to add another centre-back to the ranks after Alderete.

They had made Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi their top target, but the Italians have been unwilling to sell.

Sunderland also are admirers of Fiorentina’s Pietro Comuzzo.