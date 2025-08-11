George Wood/Getty Images

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu ‘is on Everton’s list’ of winger targets, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Everton had a fairly quiet start to the transfer window as they were identifying the players they wanted to sign.

Making Charly Alcaraz’s loan deal permanent was their first bit of business, followed by the signings of Thierno Barry, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers.

They have hit the accelerator in recent days, snapping up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea and also seeing a bid rejected for Tyler Dibling, who they remain in talks to sign.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish is set for a season-long loan at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with real progress made on that front.

However, Everton have other targets to strengthen their right-wing options, as Leicester’s Fatawu is one of the names on their wish list.

The 21-year-old joined the Foxes last summer on a permanent deal from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year contract, following a successful loan.

Player Club Jack Grealish Manchester City Tyler Dibling Southampton Abdul Fatawu Leicester City Everton winger targets

In the 2023-24 season, former Leicester winger Matt Piper insisted that he was the most exciting winger at the club.

He showed glimpses of brilliance in the previous campaign for the Foxes in the Premier League, but a long-term injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

If Everton make a serious approach for him later in the window, the lure of playing in the Premier League again could be a tempting one for the Ghanaian.

Losing him would be a massive blow to Leicester as they are desperate to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking under former QPR boss Marti Cifuentes.

Leicester paid an initial €10m to sign him from Sporting Lisbon, with €7m in add-ons.