Richard Pelham/Getty Images

QPR are set to land Pape Meissa Ba, who has no future at Schalke, on favourable terms due to a medical issue.

The R’s moved to snap up the striker from Schalke towards the end of July and a deal looked well on track towards being completed.

While no quick deal was forthcoming, it was then suggested that Ba was simply waiting for a visa to be issued to allow him to make the move.

There is more though than meets the eye as Ba failed a medical and then only partially passed a new one, according to German daily WAZ.

QPR and Schalke had agreed a fee of €450,000 for the striker to make the move to Loftus Road, but with the failed medical, that has had to be revisited.

Now Ba will join QPR without the R’s paying a fee for him initially and Schalke will just save on his salary.

Ba has no future at Schalke under new boss Miron Muslic and the Ruhr giants are keen to offload him.

Club Dakar Sacre Coeur Troyes Red Star Grenoble Schalke Clubs Pape Meissa Ba has played for

The striker failing the medical came as a surprise as he has previously had no issues in terms of major injuries.

Schalke signed the 28-year-old from French side Grenoble in the winter transfer window earlier this year and he scored twice in 13 games.

Ba will be hoping to quickly show that there is nothing which should be able to keep him from the pitch, but Schalke have been forced to make significant concessions in order to keep the move to QPR on track.

QPR drew their Championship opener, 1-1 at home against Preston North End, and are due in EFL Cup action on Tuesday night.

Ironically, they are due to meet the team Schalke boss Muslic left earlier this summer, in the shape of Plymouth Argyle.