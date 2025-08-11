Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Newly promoted Bundesliga side Hamburg are waiting for the ‘green light’ from Tottenham Hotspur to loan in promising defender Luka Vuskovic.

The Croatian central defender is extremely highly rated at only 18 and already has a handful of top-flight appearances in Belgium to his name through a loan spell at Westerlo.

Spurs see him as a top player for the future, but believe that he is not ready to play to be slotted into the first team just yet.

The teenage defender has been made available on loan and German side Hamburg have emerged as a top destination for him.

Last week, it was revealed that the Croatia defender has opened up to joining Hamburg in principle, if Spurs agree to let him go.

And now Die Rothosen are waiting for Tottenham’s permission to let Vuskovic join them for the upcoming season, according to German sports magazine Kicker.

Vuskovic and Hamburg are keen on completing a deal and will only need the final green light from Spurs to go ahead.

Manager Time at Club Thomas Frank June 2025 – present Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Nuno Espirito Santo June 2021 – November 2021 Jose Mourinho November 2019 – April 2021 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Back in June, he made his senior Croatia debut, as he showed his quality playing in the Belgian top flight for Westerlo.

Vuskovic featured in 36 games last season for the Belgian club and chipped in with a stunning ten goal involvements despite being a centre-back.

His feats at Westerlo were even hailed by the Belgian club’s vice president, who admitted they were dreaming of keeping him for longer.

Spurs have signed him on a contract until 2030 and they will be judging before sending him to Hamburg to ensure that he will have the opportunity to develop there.

Now it remains to be seen if other clubs will come for him, or if he will be heading to Germany to play with with brother at Hamburg in the upcoming campaign.