Rangers have now agreed a fee with Spanish side Real Betis for the signature of defender Nobel Mendy.

The Gers have been competing with La Liga side Rayo Vallecano for Mendy, with Betis ready to sell, and the defender has been deciding who he wanted to join.

Mendy came to the conclusion that he wanted to sign for Rangers and Betis then entered into exclusive talks with the Scottish giants.

Now Rangers have a ‘fee sorted’ with Betis for Mendy, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

The Gers also have an agreement with Mendy on a four-year contract that he can now sign if he comes through his medical without an issue.

PSV Eindhoven had been looking at signing Mendy earlier in the summer transfer window, however restrictions on the number of foreign players they could register for the Eredivisie scuppered the swoop.

Now Mendy will continue his career in Scotland at Ibrox and add to Russell Martin’s options at the back.

Club Years Paris FC 2022-2024 Real Betis (loan) 2023-2024 Real Betis 2024- Nobel Mendy’s career history

Betis initially signed Mendy on loan from French outfit Paris FC and slotted him into their B team before signing him on a permanent basis.

The Spaniards have been happy to sell him though as he has made no impression on their first team.

Rangers have already signed centre-backs this summer in the shape of Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez, and Mendy will have to fight for his spot in the team.

The Gers also have Ben Davies, John Souttar, Leon King and Clinton Nsiala on the books as centre-backs.

Given the number of centre-backs at Ibrox, Rangers are likely to want to offload one or more of them before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.