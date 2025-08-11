Henry Browne/Getty Images

Former Southampton midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks to have played an influential role in Kyle Walker-Peters joining West Ham United this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Turkish giants Besiktas back in the summer of 2023 after he left Liverpool following a six-year stint at the Anfield club.

His time at the Black Eagles did not go well, as he fell out of favour in the previous campaign, and last month, his contract was terminated as he agreed an exit.

Besiktas were close to signing another English player this summer in the shape of Walker-Peters, after his exit from Southampton, with a contract even agreed.

Walker-Peters stalled on signing his contract at Besiktas and eventually West Ham hijacked the Turkish side’s swoop to take him to the London Stadium.

It appears that former Saint Oxlade-Chamberlain may well have had an influence on Walker-Peters ultimately rejecting Bestikas in favour of West Ham.

According to Turkish daily Milliyet (via Ajansspor), Oxlade-Chamberlain ‘shared negative information’ about Besiktas with Walker-Peters.

Club Years Southampton 2010-2011 Arsenal 2011-2017 Liverpool 2017-2023 Besiktas 2023-2025 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career history

Walker-Peters was trying to do his research on Besiktas and Oxlade-Chamberlain looks to have warned him about his own experience in Istanbul with the Black Eagles.

It was to West Ham’s benefit as they were able to land the experienced full-back on a free transfer.

The Hammers secured the 28-year-old on a three-year deal; he was linked with a potential return to Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is also able to move as a free agent this summer, following the end of his deal at Besiktas.

The 31-year-old midfielder is likely to be a tempting target for a number of sides, but he has no need to rush.

Oxlade-Chamberlain can even join a new club after the transfer window has closed on 1st September.