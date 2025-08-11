George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City have received an offer from a La Liga team for their Colombian midfielder Gustavo Puerta, but are aiming to earn more money from his sale.

Initially signed on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, Hull triggered an option to keep him on a permanent basis before they were hit with a transfer embargo.

However, he could still be on his way out of the Championship club, as Hull eye a possible windfall from his sale.

Hull remain under a transfer embargo, but can sign players on free transfers or free loans and they have been able to strengthen the squad, with John Lundstram a notable and influential arrival.

While incomings have continued, the Tigers have also been making attempts to earn money from the sale of players.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Hull have now received a bid in the region of €6m from a side in Spain’s La Liga for Puerta.

The offer is not good enough for Hull as they want to bring in more money if the Colombian is to be sold this summer.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

There are other clubs who are also interested in signing Puerta and that could help to push up the final sale price.

The Colombian’s future is set to be resolved in the coming days.

Hull’s 21-year-old defender Charlie Hughes has also been on the list of potential buyers, but the Tigers are not keen on a sale.

Coventry City and Sheffield United are both keen, but Hull believe that he is a £20m plus asset when he fulfils his potential.

They could though still be tested by offers for Hughes before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.