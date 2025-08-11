Richard Keys believes that Jack Grealish could make himself a hero in no time at Everton, given that the Toffees need a proper number 10.

The Aston Villa academy graduate is bound for Merseyside after a loan move was agreed between his parent club, Manchester City, and Everton.

After finding his chances at the Etihad Stadium limited last season, Grealish has gone ‘above and beyond’ to make the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium happen.

At the club, the 29-year-old will have the chance to relaunch his career under an experienced manager in the form of David Moyes.

Keys believes that if Moyes succeeds in bringing the best out of the England international, it will be a great bit of business for Everton.

Going back to the 1970s, Keys picked Duncan McKenzie as the only proper number ten Everton have had and tipped Grealish to emulate him.

“If the real Jack Grealish turns up at Goodison, it’s a great piece of business for Everton”, Keys wrote on X.

Player To Fee Romelu Lukaku Manchester United £90m Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur £60m John Stones Manchester City £50m Anthony Gordon Newcastle United £50m Wayne Rooney Manchester United £30m Everton’s top 5 record sales

“They haven’t had a proper 10 since Duncan McKenzie. Jack could make himself a hero in no time.”

With the 2026 World Cup looming on the horizon, Grealish will hope to play week-in and week-out to give himself the best possible chance to get into Thomas Tuchel’s England plans.

He featured in 32 games overall for the Cityzens last season, 20 of which came in the Premier League.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had stressed the need to trim down his squad and Grealish’s departure is a step in that direction.

At Everton, Grealish is expected to play behind another new signing, Thierno Barry, who arrived from Villarreal earlier in the summer for a fee of €32.5m plus a further €5.5m.