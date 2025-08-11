Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Leeds United are trying again to sign a striker from Italy’s Serie A after they were knocked back by Nikola Krstovic of Lecce and Andrea Pinamonti of Sassuolo.

The Whites, who have had Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz as a top target but are facing difficulty signing him, have been looking in Italy.

Landing an attacker is an absolute priority for boss Daniel Farke, but Lecce hitman Krstovic was not convinced, while Pinamonti would not swap Sassuolo for Leeds.

Leeds even managed to agree terms with Sassuolo for Pinamonti, with the player’s rejection the reason the move did not proceed.

They have also shown interest in Roma’s Artem Dovbyk, who the Giallorossi are prepared to sell for the right price.

Leeds ‘try again’ for Dovbyk, is now the verdict, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, and they are looking at taking him to Elland Road.

Dovbyk only joined Roma last summer from Spanish side Girona, but has been widely linked with a possible move.

Striker Club Artem Dovbyk Roma Nikola Krstovic Lecce Andrea Pinamonti Sassuolo Strikers in Serie A Leeds United are keen on

Ironically, if Roma moved Dovbyk on then it could open the door for the Giallorossi to bring in Krstovic from Lecce.

How much Leeds might be willing to pay for the Ukrainian striker remains to be seen, while they would also have to sell a move to him.

Mateo Joseph has now been loaned to Mallorca by Leeds, while Patrick Bamford has been told to look for a new club.

Joel Piroe scored 19 times for Leeds in the Championship last season, but he is unproven at Premier League level and Farke does not look to want to take the risk of not signing another striker.

Dovbyk, 28, found the back of the net on 17 occasions across all competitions for Roma over the course of last season.