Liverpool‘s interest in Parma’s teenage defender Giovanni Leoni ‘is concrete’, however club-to-club contacts ‘are still not direct’.

The Premier League champions have been widely hailed for the business they have done in the transfer window so far.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez are all expected to have a direct impact on the first team.

However, Liverpool lost the FA Community Shield against Crystal Palace at the weekend on penalties, after drawing the game 2-2, where they looked defensively unstable.

They have been linked with several centre-back options, as Palace skipper Marc Guehi is a player high on their list, but they are yet to make much progress on that front.

Liverpool start their Premier League campaign this Friday against Bournemouth, but Joe Gomez’s injury and Ibrahima Konate’s contractual situation means they are all but certain to sign a new centre-back.

Parma’s teenage defender Leoni is a player on their radar and they have been checking up on him.

Centre-back Nationality Virgil van Dijk Dutch Joe Gomez English Ibrahima Konate French Liverpool’s centre-backs

Despite not making a major move, Liverpool’s interest in Leoni ‘is concrete’, though club-to-club talks are ‘still not direct’, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

That will need to change if Liverpool are to push to take the Italian to Anfield this summer.

Several top Serie A sides are also keen on the 18-year-old defender, with Inter Milan keeping close tabs on his movements.

Juventus are also possible bidders for the Parma man if they offload players in the coming weeks.

Leoni’s contract will run until 2029 at the Ennio Tardini and Parma even rejected on offer from an unnamed Premier League club this summer.

The Serie A side are unlikely to let him go for anything other than a substantial fee given just how highly he is rated.