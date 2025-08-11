Michael Regan/Getty Images

A deal for Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Carlos Miguel to join Palmeiras ‘is still on’, despite a video of the player mocking the Brazilian side resurfacing.

The Tricky Trees have been shrewd sellers this summer as they pocketed big money from Anthony Elanga’s sale to Newcastle United.

They strengthened their kitty further with the departures of Danilo, Ramon Sosa and Matt Turner, with a clear idea of who is in favour and out of favour.

Evangelos Marinakis and his team are staying vigilant in the market to keep their squad in the right shape as they will be playing in the Europa League.

Angus Gunn has been brought in to be Matz Sels’ backup and there is change in the goalkeeping department.

Miguel was only signed by Nottingham Forest last summer from Corinthians, but he has not impressed Nuno and Forest have told him to find a new club.

Brazilian side Palmerias, who are looking to add a new shot-stopper to their ranks, have shown interest in the 26-year-old, even though it was suggested that he does not want to go back to Brazil.

Goalkeeper Age Carlos Miguel 26 Angus Gunn 29 Matz Sels 33 Nottingham Forest’s first team goalkeepers

He backtracked on that view and agreed to join Palmeiras, with the move expected to go through, until a spanner was thrown in the works due to a video of Miguel mocking the club emerging.

However, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, Palmeiras are still very keen on bringing in the custodian and the move ‘is still on’.

It has been suggested that he will be joining Palmeiras and documents are going to be exchanged to finalise a deal.

Despite the re-emergence of the viral video, the Verdao never considered calling the deal off, as they see him as a future number 1 for them.

Miguel will look to be careful with his future performances at the club, as he will likely have to win over the fans as one of his first tasks.