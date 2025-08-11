Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United have made contact with the camp of Leeds United target Bilal El Khannouss, but the Magpies want to know more details about his release clause before they make a move for him.

The Magpies have faced a host of rejections this summer, even though they are able to offer Champions League football in the upcoming season.

However, they have landed Aaron Ramsdale and are close to securing Malick Thiaw from AC Milan on a €40m deal; the defender turned down big clubs for Newcastle.

With a long and hard season coming forward, Newcastle know that they need to solidify their squad as injuries have become a lot more normal in recent campaigns.

They want to add a creative midfielder and targeted Leicester’s Moroccan star El Khannouss over the weekend, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Newcastle ‘contacted’ the player’s camp as they are looking to explore a deal for the 21-year-old.

However, they will not make a move for the attacking midfielder until they get more information regarding his release clause.

Interested club Can offer Crystal Palace Premier League, Conference League Leeds United Premier League Newcastle United Premier League, Champions League Bilal El Khannouss’ suitors

Leeds also want to sign El Khannouss and have communicated to his camp that they are prepared to meet his release clause.

It has also been suggested that El Khannouss is not making European football an absolute requirement of his next club, which helps Leeds.

The Morocco international showed what he can do in a poor Foxes side last season and has hit the ground running this term as he registered two assists in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Leicester are understandably getting raided for their star players by clubs high up in the food chain following their relegation from the Premier League, and Abdul Fatawu is on Everton’s list.