Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has landed in Spain to sign for La Liga outfit Sevilla on loan.

The Magpies are not having the best of the windows so far, but they have got some important players in and continue to look to do business.

Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale have joined the club and will be competing for starting positions in Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle are also close to acquiring another key figure, as AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw is close to joining them.

But they are also aware they need to offload fringe players – and Sean Longstaff and Martin Dubravka’s departures made some room on the wage bill.

Now they are set to offload another goalkeeper in the shape of Vlachodimos, who is edging closer to joining Sevilla.

According to Spanish journalist Gonzalo Tortosa, the Greece international is now in Seville to complete his move to Sevilla.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

The clubs have been in talks to work out a deal for the 31-year-old shot-stopper loan and it was suggested that Sevilla would need Newcastle to shoulder some of his salary burden if a deal was to stand a chance of happening.

Vlachidomos featured for only 45 minutes last season in one game for the Magpies and he wants to play regularly in the new season, which would not be possible if he stayed at St James’ Park.

The 31-year-old will be aiming to quickly come through his medical checks with Sevilla and then put pen to paper to his deal.

He will then want to nail down the number 1 spot at the La Liga giants for this season.

Now it remains to be seen when the Seville club will announce Vlachodimos’ capture from Newcastle on loan and whether there is any option to buy included.