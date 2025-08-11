Paul Harding/Getty Images

Newcastle United target Arnaud Kalimuendo has rejected the chance to join newly promoted Premier League side Leeds United in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Whites have made a host of signings as they need quality squad depth to have a chance of avoiding the fate of many newly promoted sides in the Premier League.

Leeds have strengthened their backline with new defenders and a goalkeeper, and they have also added fresh faces to their engine room.

However, scoring goals in the Premier League is essential and they are looking to add goal scorers to their ranks.

There are reservations regarding new signing Lukas Nmecha, who has injury concerns, and Joel Piroe, who has never played in the top flight before.

Leeds are targeting strikers from other leagues, but have faced multiple rejections already this summer.

Kalimuendo, who is on the books at Rennes, is a player Leeds have long been keen on, with the Whites chasing him in the summer of 2022, but ultimately feeling his asking price was too high.

Newcastle were showing interest at the same time, and now with both clubs back in the mix, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Rennes forward has rejected Leeds as an option.

With Brentford also in the scrap for him this summer and rivalling Newcastle, Kalimuendo has been tipped for a Premier League move, but it will not be to Leeds.

Leeds are suffering the effects of being a newly promoted side in the Premier League, with some players seemingly wary of joining.

Kalimuendo impressed with his performances for Rennes last season as he grabbed 17 goals and provided four assists in 33 Ligue 1 games, which generated genuine transfer interest.

Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on him earlier in the window.

Now all eyes will be on whether he does make a move to the Premier League, after several years of interest from English clubs, and on where he ends up.