Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are ‘on the verge’ of snapping up James McAtee from Manchester City on a permanent deal, according to journalist Jack Gaughan.

The Tricky Trees have been chasing McAtee this summer and were not put off by having a £25m bid knocked back by the Etihad outfit.

It was thought the need to sign McAtee was less urgent when Morgan Gibbs-White was convinced to stay at the City Ground.

That has not dimmed the Reds’ desire though and now Forest are ‘on the verge’ of signing McAtee.

The move will be a permanent one and the overall fee will come in at around the £30m mark.

It is unclear at this stage whether there is a sell-on clause, or a buy-back clause, included in the agreement.

McAtee has attracted substantial interest this summer, with newly promoted Leeds United and Bundesliga club Stuttgart amongst his suitors.

Fact Born – 2002 Capped by England U18, U20, U21 Man City debut – 2021 Sheffield United appearances – 75 Man City appearances – 34 Won U21 Euro 2025 James McAtee facts

Moving to Nottingham Forest makes sure the midfielder will be playing in Europe this season, with the Tricky Trees having qualified for the Europa League.

McAtee, who will turn 23 years old in October, came through the Manchester City youth system as a local player, having been born in Salford.

The route to establishing himself in the Manchester City side has been tough though and he was shipped off for a two-year loan spell at Sheffield United.

Now McAtee will be relishing the chance to test himself on a regular basis in the Premier League at Nottingham Forest.

Forest will be keen to complete the remaining details of the deal quickly and get him registered as part of Nuno’s squad ready for the opening weekend of Premier League action.