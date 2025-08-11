Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bilal El Khannouss’ release clause at Leicester City is expected to be £29m, but could be ‘potentially increased’ amid interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United.

Newcastle are accelerating their transfer business with less than three weeks left in the summer transfer window.

Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale have been key additions so far, but they are on the verge of adding an important centre-back in the shape of Malick Thiaw.

They are exploring other options in the market and recently made contact with the camp of Leicester star El Khannouss, who wants to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Leeds are also keen on adding El Khannouss to the ranks and have also held a meeting with his entourage.

The Whites have signalled to El Khannouss’ camp that they are ready to meet his release clause if he agrees to join them and that was suggested to be £24.5m.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the former Genk star’s release clause is actually expected to be around £29m.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

It could also be ‘potentially increased’ by various taxes and is not fully confirmed yet.

Newcastle are now holding internal talks about how they will proceed for El Khannouss in the coming days.

Leeds will also be waiting to see what the Morocco international wants to do.

There remains time in the transfer window, but neither Newcastle or Leeds are likely to want to wait until the closing stages to do a deal.

The 21-year-old’s contract at Leicester still has a further three years to run, but he does not want to spend this season in the Championship.

At the end of the year, El Khannouss’ Morocco will host the Africa Cup of Nations and any side signing him will have to count on doing without him for potentially the duration of the tournament.