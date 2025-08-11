Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Real Betis ‘reached an agreement with Southampton‘ to land French midfielder Daouda Traore.

The Spanish side, who reached the final of the Conference League last season and also finished in a Europa League spot in La Liga, are pushing ahead with their transfer business this summer.

They are set to cash in on defender Nobel Mendy, with talks to sell him to Scottish giants Rangers now taking place.

Betis are now poised to scoop up midfielder Traore, as they have, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, ‘reached an agreement with Southampton’.

The Spanish outfit will sign the 19-year-old initially on loan, but the agreement with Saints will allow them to make the move permanent.

If the Frenchman can impress during his time in Seville, then Betis will be able to trigger an option to keep him for €2m.

The deal is essentially done and is only dependent upon the player passing a medical with the Spanish side.

Competition Appearances French National 27 French Cup 6 Daouda Traore by competition last season

Traore is expected to slot into Betis’ reserve team at first, where he will look to catch the eye of senior team boss Manuel Pellegrini through his performances on the pitch and conduct on the training ground.

Southampton paid a fee of €700,000 to sign the midfielder and they loaned him out to French side Valenciennes last term.

In France, the midfielder made 27 appearances in the third tier, chipping in with two assists from his central midfield role.

Traore has not played a senior game for Southampton so far and could well end up leaving Saints on a permanent basis without having done so.

He counts French outfit Nice amongst his former clubs and has represented France at both Under-16 and Under-17 level.