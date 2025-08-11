Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday face competition from Hull City in the race to sign Manchester United starlet Toby Collyer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls are operating under a transfer embargo which is making life difficult for new boss Henrik Pedersen.

Sheffield Wednesday are able to bring in free transfers or free loans, though, and have been making efforts to explore that avenue.

They have two Manchester United starlets, Collyer and Harry Amass, on their list of potential loan targets.

In fact, the Owls have been trying to convince Manchester United to send the players to Hillsborough for the season.

Amass is a highly rated left-back and Sheffield Wednesday are trying to convince Manchester United to send him to them on loan.

Getting midfielder Collyer has been made even more difficult by other Championship clubs wanting him and now Hull have been added to that mix.

Level Years England U16s 2019-2020 England U20s 2024- Toby Collyer at international level

Sergej Jakirovic’s team are alert to the possibility of signing Collyer and are trying to convince Manchester United to send the young defensive midfielder on loan to the MKM Stadium.

They have been depending on free transfers and free loans due to their own embargo, but the signing of the 21-year-old would represent a huge coup for them.

Hull have just managed to beat Scottish giants Rangers to the signature of Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United.

It now remains to be seen whether Sheffield Wednesday are able to beat off competition from other clubs to secure the signing of Collyer.

He managed to feature in six Premier League and four Europa League games for Manchester United last season but could see his chances being limited this term.

A move to the Championship would give him the opportunity to ensure regular first-team action.