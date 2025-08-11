Carl Recine/Getty Images

Jack Grealish has gone ‘above and beyond’ to make a move to Everton from Manchester City happen and ‘really wants to join’ the Toffees.

The winger, who is out of favour at Manchester City and staring at a season of limited game time if he stays put, has been expected to move this summer.

Now, with Everton having held talks and made real progress to agree a deal with Manchester City, Grealish is bound for the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

There was some doubt over whether the deal could happen given just how much Grealish earns at the Etihad, which is reported to be £300,000 per week.

He is though joining Everton on a loan deal and, according to journalist Alan Myers, has gone ‘above and beyond’ to make the move happen.

Grealish ‘really wants to join Everton’ and play for David Moyes in the new season.

He will know the importance of playing week in, week out, if he wants to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad in a World Cup year.

Competition Appearances Premier League 20 Champions League 6 FA Cup 5 EFL Cup 1 Jack Grealish by competition last season

Moyes will back himself to get Grealish back on track on Merseyside and the winger will relish the chance to play at Everton’s new home on the waterfront.

He clocked 32 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City, but that did not tell the whole story as he played just 715 minutes in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola overlooked him entirely in the crucial Champions League knockout round second leg against Real Madrid as he sat on the bench as an unused substitute.

Grealish also did not feature in either of Manchester City’s Premier League meetings with Everton last term.

Moyes though remains convinced of the quality he can bring to the mix.