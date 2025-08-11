George Wood/Getty Images

Getafe defender Omar Alderete has been snapped on a private jet as he flies into England to seal a move to Sunderland.

Regis Le Bris’ side have been chasing a centre-back and did want to land Jhon Lucumi from Italian Serie A outfit Bologna.

Despite Sunderland pushing for the Colombian, Bologna have been standing firm and do not want to sell Lucumi this summer.

Sunderland have now switched focus to Getafe’s Paraguay international Alderete and have agreed a fee of a little over £10m.

The defender is now flying into England and has been snapped with his entourage on a private jet on his way to Sunderland.

The experienced centre-back will be put through his medical paces by Sunderland and then if he comes through without an issue will be able to put pen to paper to a contract.

Sunderland will not consider the move to have been done and dusted yet, with the Black Cats already having experienced one unexpected deal collapse this summer.

Club Real Betis Villarreal Celta Vigo Espanyol Real Sociedad Girona Atletico Madrid Valencia Teams Omar Alderete was booked against in La Liga last term

Attacker Armand Lauriente even boarded a plane with his entourage, as Alderete has done, and headed to complete a move to Sunderland.

The switch though collapsed after Sunderland and Lauriente’s camp were unable to agree terms.

Alderete has been a key man for Spanish La Liga side Getafe and Le Bris will look to see him beef up the Black Cats backline.

If Sunderland can get the deal completed quickly then the centre-back could be available for Le Bris to select for the Black Cats’ Premier League opener at the weekend.

He came up against the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in La Liga last season and will back himself to handle Premier League attackers.