Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi ‘is expected to sign’ for a Premier League side soon, with Leeds United and Fulham namechecked as the two most interested clubs.

Both sides are in the market for an attacker, with Leeds having just sanctioned the exit of Mateo Joseph to Mallorca on a loan spell.

The Whites have been chasing a number of attackers and notably lost out in the battle to sign Igor Paixao from Feyenoord.

Looking in Italy has been something Leeds have done, with it suggested they have just been turned down by Andrea Pinamonti, while Nikola Krstovic was also not keen to head to Elland Road.

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz is a striker Leeds have wanted this summer, retaining hope of a deal, but that looks tough to achieve now.

Inter Milan’s Taremi has emerged as a genuine target in the closing month of the transfer window, with Fulham also keen.

Leeds were most recently ahead of their rivals in the hunt for the Iranian.

Club Appearances FC Porto 182 Persepolis 112 Inter Milan 43 Al-Gharafa 39 Rio Ave 37 Iranjavan 22 Shahin Bushehr 10 Mehdi Taremi’s appearances by club

And, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Taremi ‘is expected to sign’ for a Premier League club, with ‘Leeds and Fulham’ being the two most interested clubs.

A decision is expected in the coming days.

Taremi, 33, scored just three goals in 43 games for Inter Milan over the course of last term, though he did chip in with nine assists.

One of those assists came in the Champions League semi-final second leg tie against Barcelona.

The veteran striker was an unused substitute in the 5-0 drubbing suffered at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Taremi still has another two years left to run on his current contract at Inter Milan and the jury is out on who he will be playing for when the transfer window shuts on 1st September.