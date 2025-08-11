Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has rebuffed approaches from other Premier League and La Liga clubs and is ‘going nowhere’ this summer.

Neil was key to Sunderland’s success last term and after featuring in 44 of their 46 league games, he led the side in all three of their Championship playoff matches.

The midfielder’s performances for Sunderland and his development has not gone unnoticed and Neil has had interest from other sides.

In January, Neil had started to draw the attention of two Premier League outfits in the shape of West Ham and Everton, who were both keen on a swoop for him.

The Black Cats stood firm and Neil stayed put at the Stadium of Light.

In June, there was yet again interest but this time from Italy in the form of AS Roma.

Interest in Neil has persisted, but Sunderland have been boosted as the player is in no mood to walk away from the club.

Club League Everton Premier League Roma Serie A West Ham Premier League Clubs linked with Dan Neil

According to journalist Mike McGrath, Neil is ‘going nowhere’ and has rejected approaches from clubs in the Premier League and La Liga.

At the Stadium of Light, Neil wants to fulfil his childhood dream of playing Premier League football with his hometown club.

Neil’s current contract has less than 12 months to run and now it remains to be seen whether he commits to a new one after making a decision on his future.

Following their promotion via the playoffs, the Black Cats have splashed the cash in the summer transfer market and are closing in on signing centre-back Omar Alderete from Spanish side Getafe.

Sunderland are also standing firm on keeping hold of right-back Trai Hume, who is attracting interest from German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.