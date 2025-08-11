Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland ‘don’t want to sell’ Trai Humbe amidst uncertainty over whether Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have made an offer for him or not.

Regis Le Bris is concentrating on incoming signings to boost his squad for the challenge of the Premier League.

He is closing in on centre-back Omar Alderete, who has been spotted on a private jet on his way to join Sunderland from Spanish La Liga club Getafe.

Sunderland have been looking to strengthen at the back and losing right-back Hume would be a blow.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Wolfsburg have offered £10m for Hume, but that is not at all certain, according to journalist Keith Downie.

Sunderland ‘don’t want to sell’ Hume and are looking to lock him down to a new contract.

They have been made aware of interest in the 23-year-old this summer and Wolfsburg could offer £7.5m for him, but Sunderland ‘value him much higher’.

Competition Appearances Championship 44 Playoffs 3 FA Cup 1 Trai Hume by competition last season

There is also no immediate rush to decide on Hume as he has a further two years left to run on his current deal at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland also boast an option to extend that for a further year.

Being in the Premier League should also allow Sunderland the financial means to vastly improve his contract, if he is prepared to sign on the dotted line.

Hume was absolutely crucial in Sunderland’s successful promotion winning campaign last term and only missed one game as the Black Cats went up via the playoffs.

He did find himself regularly going into the referee’s notebook though, with no fewer than eleven bookings and one red card flashed at Hume during his 44 Championship outings.

Hume now has a total of over 130 outings for Sunderland to his name.