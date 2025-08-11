Serie A club Bologna ‘have asked’ Tottenham Hotspur about winger Bryan Gil, who is ‘ready to leave’ the north London side this summer.

The north London club paid a chunky £21.6m back in the summer of 2021 from Sevilla, when he was very highly rated at the Spanish side and considered a top up and coming wing talent.

However, he never managed to establish himself at the club, with some concerns about struggling with the intensity and physicality of the Premier League, and has been loaned out three times.

He has managed only 43 appearances for Tottenham in his four-year stay at the club and is unlikely to be a first choice pick if he stays put.

Gil’s injury issues have been persistent over the years, but he had a spell on loan at Girona last season and they have looked at signing him, only for a lower price however.

Celta Vigo have also looked at a move to land Gil this summer, but the Spanish side would need the Spurs man to help the move happen because they too think the costs are too high.

Now, an Italian club have joined the race for the Spaniard, as Bologna have Gil on their radar.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Rossoblu ‘have asked’ about the Spanish attacker’s situation and the winger is ‘ready to leave’ Tottenham.

His contract expires next summer and if Spurs are not able to offload him now, they will be at risk of losing him for free.

The five-time Spain-capped attacking midfielder is not in Thomas Frank’s plans and Gil also wants to end his forgettable Tottenham stint.

Now, Spurs will hope to advance on Gil’s deal with Bologna in the coming days, with less than three weeks remaining in the transfer window.

Club legend Heung-min Son’s departure has brought in some cash and they will hope to add Gil to that list to boost their kitty as they look to introduce fresh faces further.