Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A move to Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City for attacker Savinho is ‘absolutely on’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are trying to step up their transfer business and deliver for Thomas Frank before the window closes, with missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White a big blow for the club.

Tottenham are interested in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, but though Los Blancos are prepared to sell, Liverpool are the Brazilian’s first choice, while he could yet even stay at the Bernabeu.

They are now moving for Manchester City winger Savinho, having opened talks and sent a bid worth €50m.

Pep Guardiola’s side want that sum to be increased and are open to selling the winger if their price is met.

Negotiations are now happening and the player is prepared to make the move to Tottenham if a deal can be agreed.

A potential deal is described as ‘absolutely on’ as Tottenham push to take the 21-year-old to north London.

Club Years Atletico Mineiro 2020-2022 Troyes 2022-2024 PSV Eindhoven (loan) 2022-2023 Girona (loan) 2023-2024 Manchester City 2024- Savinho’s career history

Savinho made the move to Manchester City from French side Troyes for a fee of £30m just last summer.

He ended the campaign with a total of 48 appearances to his name, including three in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer.

In those games, Savinho chipped in with 13 assists and scored three times.

Now Manchester City could be in line to make a quick profit on the winger, who is able to operate both on the right flank or the left flank.

He started in both Manchester City’s Premier League games against Tottenham last season, giving Spurs a good opportunity to get an up close look at him in action.

Savinho is a product of Atletico Mineiro’s youth set-up and has been capped 13 times by Brazil.