Scottish side Aberdeen are close to signing Swedish outfit IFK Varnamo’s Kenan Bilalovic and the deal is subject to a medical now.

The Dons have made a poor start to their Scottish Premiership campaign as they have lost their opening two matches, against Celtic and Hearts.

They lost both games 2-0 and are now looking to add more attackers before the window closes by the end of this month.

Aberdeen have added the likes of Kusini Yengi, Nicolas Milanovic and Adil Aouchiche to bolster their attacking impetus.

Jimmy Thelin’s side have now set their sights on the Swedish league, as they are keen on an IFK Varnamo winger.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, the Dandies are closing in on signing Varnamo’s 20-year-old attacker Bilalovic.

The Scottish side are paying a fee of around €650,000, and he will become an Aberdeen player once he passes his medical tests.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 3rd 2021–22 10th 2020–21 4th Aberdeen’s last five league finishes

Varnamo are currently in the middle of the Swedish season and are sitting at the bottom in the league table, but Bilalovic is not a bang-on starter for them.

They drew 2-2 against Elfsborg in their last league game and Bilalovic was not part of their squad, which could be a precaution to avoid injury as he is in transfer talks.

The 20-year-old winger is comfortable playing on either wing and Thelin will hope that the Swede will bring the cutting edge to his side’s attack in the ongoing campaign.

Aberdeen are in the Europa League playoffs and it remains to be seen if Bilalovic will be available for selection for their next match in Europe later this month.

Liverpool starlet Luca Stephenson was also on their list, but they decided not to compete with Championship and League One clubs for him.