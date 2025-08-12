Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Liverpool and Giovanni Leoni have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ on a contract and the Reds could offer Parma a loan tempter as part of any deal.

The Premier League champions have made some very high-profile signings this summer, including the club-record signing of Florian Wirtz and the big-money arrival of Hugo Ekitike.

However, Liverpool have sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen and Joe Gomez suffered an injury in pre-season, which has increased the urgency with which they want a centre-back.

Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi is their top target in this ongoing window, but they have had eyes on another defender who they believe has a bright future.

Parma’s very highly rated defender Leoni has been a concrete target for them and Liverpool are ‘really crazy’ about the Italy Under-19 star.

Liverpool now look to have made big progress towards landing the 18-year-old, as they have an agreement in principle with him on a contract, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

It has been suggested that Leoni has agreed to sign a contract until 2031 at Anfield and the Reds are ready to splash €35m for him.

Centre-back Contract until Virgil van Dijk 2027 Ibrahima Konate 2026 Joe Gomez 2027 Liverpool’s centre-back options

And they could well take the approach for Leoni that they took with Giorgi Mamardashvili last season, where they kept him on loan at Valencia.

That could be hugely tempting for Parma as if a deal is agreed with the Ennio Tardini club, Liverpool could let him stay put for the upcoming season for regular game time.

Multiple Serie A sides are keen on the 18-year-old centre-back, but they cannot compete with Liverpool’s financial strength.

Leoni has been tipped for big things, with one former Italy international expecting Leoni to become top class.

Liverpool are likely to want to act quickly after agreeing personal terms with Leoni and Parma will be expected to have an offer on their table soon.