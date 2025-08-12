Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Aston Villa defender Andres Garcia is attracting major interest, but has not yet decided on what he wants to do this summer, while Villa are also unsure.

The Villans signed Garcia only in January for a fee reported to be around £6m from Spanish side Levante, beating off interest from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and La Liga outfit Real Betis.

When Garcia joined, the Villans were ravaged by injury, with first choice right-back Matty Cash being one among the injured.

Garcia was thus immediately throw into the first team and made ten appearances for Aston Villa before Cash returned from injury.

With Ezri Konsa also an option at right-back and manager Unai Emery alternating between him and Cash in pre-season friendlies, Garcia has seemingly fallen out of favour at Aston Villa.

With the prospect of limited game time next season at Villa Park, a number of clubs have been alerted to the potential for a deal.

Garcia, though, ‘hasn’t decided whether to leave’, according to Spanish radio programme Tribuna Deportiva.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Aston Villa have also not decided to let the defender go and all eyes will be on when they take a call, with the end of the transfer window edging closer.

Real Betis are ‘pushing hard’ to try to land Garcia at the moment, while Sevilla and Valencia are also admirers of his talents.

There is also interest from clubs in Germany and Italy, meaning if Aston Villa do sanction an exit, Garcia is likely to have a host of options.

Unless a eye-popping bid is tabled, Villa are likely to focus on other pressing areas of their squad with the season beginning shortly, meaning a decision for Garcia could be delayed.

Other Aston Villa stars are also drawing interest, with Besiktas having asked about winger Leon Bailey.

Emery’s plans for the window have been complicated by both the failure to qualify for the Champions League and being hamstrung by PSR issues.