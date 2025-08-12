Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘unaware’ of interest from Sevilla in defender Andres Garcia, who could depart Villa Park before the transfer window closes.

Villa brought in Garcia from Levante in the winter to strengthen their right-back department and provide support to Matty Cash.

The 22-year-old featured only seven times for Aston Villa in the Premier League last season and there are question marks over his continued presence at Villa Park into the new season.

Unai Emery has majorly used Cash and Ezri Konsa during pre-season and Garcia might have fallen down the pecking order under the Spanish tactician.

It has been suggested that clubs in Spain are on alert over the situation of Garcia and Sevilla are among them.

Sevilla might lose their first-choice right-back Juanlu Sanchez this summer, with Napoli keen on him and the player looking to make the move to the Italian giants.

However, according to Spanish journalist Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez, Aston Villa are unaware of any interest from Sevilla in Garcia, as they have yet to approach the club regarding a transfer.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Sevilla are not rushing into negotiations for Garcia as they are waiting to see how the Juanlu situation unfolds.

It is also not clear whether the 22-year-old is actively looking for a switch after joining Villa in January.

Spanish Real Betis are also pushing hard for Garcia’s signature, but Emery might not allow his departure without bringing in a replacement through the door.

Villa could be busy over the remaining weeks of the transfer window as Emery looks to make sure that they can get back into the Champions League as soon as possible.