Wolves have now turned down a third bid from Borussia Dortmund for striker Fabio Silva, leaving the German side ‘seeking solutions’.

The Portuguese striker has been at the club for five years after leaving Liga Portugal giants FC Porto.

He had a good last season at Las Palmas on loan, as he scored ten La Liga goals for them in 24 games, which has attracted multiple suitors.

Clubs from the Bundesliga have shown the most interest in the 23-year-old, as Dortmund and RB Leipzig have been keen.

Leipzig are in talks for the player’s transfer, with Silva having a verbal agreement to make the move to the club.

Dortmund though are also an acceptable destination for the Wolves attacker though and they have been trying to agree a fee for him.

Wolves though have just rejected their third offer for Silva, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Molineux club want to secure a €25m fixed fee with €5m in add-ons to let the 23-year-old leave the club.

Club League RB Leipzig Bundesliga Roma Serie A Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Interested in Fabio Silva

Dortmund are now ‘seeking solutions’ as they want to make a deal happen, but Wolves are increasing their valuation as the negotiations keep dragging on.

As things stand, the Molineux club’s sporting director, Domenico Teti, is refusing to sit down and negotiate with the Bundesliga club.

Wolves are in the market for more additions this summer and seem determined to make sure they get a high price for Silva.

They could though be playing a dangerous game as Silva has entered the final year of his contract and if he is not sold this summer he will be free to discuss a pre-contractual agreement with interested clubs from January.

Wolves may be banking on Leipzig, who Silva would also be happy to join, offering more than Dortmund are prepared to.